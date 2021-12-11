Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.