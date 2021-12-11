Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report $200.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.74 million and the highest is $201.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $811.98 million, with estimates ranging from $811.76 million to $812.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

