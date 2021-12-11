Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Highwoods is seeing a recovery in demand for its high-quality, well-placed office properties as highlighted by a rebound in new leasing volume. The recent trend in the estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operation (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers is expected to drive steady cash flows. The company’s capital-recycling strategy to enhance its presence in the targeted high-growth markets and match-fund acquisitions with non-core asset dispositions also augur well. However, intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties poses a challenge to the company. Also, large-scale asset sell-offs are expected to cause near-term earnings dilution. Shares of Highwoods have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HIW opened at $44.28 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

