Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

