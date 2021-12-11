HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Down 6.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 35,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,598,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.