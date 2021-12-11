Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) PT Lowered to $4.25

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

