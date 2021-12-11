Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given New CHF 53 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 54 to CHF 53 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Holcim has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.