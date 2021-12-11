Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 3.94%.

HOFT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

