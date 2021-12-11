Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Horizon Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 38,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBNC opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

