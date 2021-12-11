Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

