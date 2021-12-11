Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

