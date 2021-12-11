Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.500-$32.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
HOV stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $146.34.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 68.56% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
