Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.500-$32.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

HOV stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 68.56% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

