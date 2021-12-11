Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 13%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.60 and last traded at $121.52. 1,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 183.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.