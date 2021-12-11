H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $19.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRUFF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS HRUFF remained flat at $$12.53 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

