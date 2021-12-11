H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF remained flat at $$12.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.