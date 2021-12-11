HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HSBC by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 395,497 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.