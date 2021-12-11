Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $16.31 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 132,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

TMO opened at $642.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $617.25 and its 200 day moving average is $558.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

