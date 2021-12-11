Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $507.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $405.35 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.11 and its 200 day moving average is $498.35.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

