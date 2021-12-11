Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

