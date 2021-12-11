Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

