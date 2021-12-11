Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.