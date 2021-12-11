Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.3% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $253,657,000 after buying an additional 330,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $217.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.86 and its 200 day moving average is $160.19.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

