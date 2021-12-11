Hush 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $624.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $648,260.74 and $624.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00342907 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00137922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00092468 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002857 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

