IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE IMG traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.71. 737,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.56. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.