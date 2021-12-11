Ian H. Chippendale Sells 270 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Y stock opened at $675.80 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alleghany by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

