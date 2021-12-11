iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CEO Michael S. Klein Purchases 13,475 Shares

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICAD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

