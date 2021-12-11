iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Susan Alyson Wood Acquires 1,500 Shares

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Susan Alyson Wood acquired 1,500 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $6.90 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iCAD by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iCAD by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

