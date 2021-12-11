IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $156,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $607.90 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.82 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $626.84 and a 200-day moving average of $639.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

