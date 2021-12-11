ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0128 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $152,690.83 and $74,291.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,893,123 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

