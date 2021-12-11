Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 775 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

