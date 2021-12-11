Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.13 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 330.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.