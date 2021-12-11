Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.74 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

