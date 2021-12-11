Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mondelez International by 180.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.