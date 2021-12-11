Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the bank on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.82. 123,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,006. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.