Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.07% of Independent Bank worth $26,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Independent Bank by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

