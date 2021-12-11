Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

