Insider Buying: Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Acquires 7,333,333 Shares of Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 7,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,399,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AEI opened at $0.62 on Friday. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 764.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 145,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 562.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 90,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

