Insider Buying: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Buys 227,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DKS opened at $113.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

