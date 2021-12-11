Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $13,597.92 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51.80.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

KFS stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

