Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) insider Badrul A. Chowdhury purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SVRA stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Savara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 8.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 217,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

