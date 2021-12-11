Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Buys 9,215 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 9,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of WRBY opened at $46.60 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.05.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,483,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

