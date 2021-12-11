Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 8,055 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $207.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

