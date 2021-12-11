Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Sells 3,919 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

