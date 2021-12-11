Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 29,166 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.10 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

