Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Sells $101,557.71 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $101,557.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FTHM opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 10.6% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 58.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.