Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.