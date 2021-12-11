Insider Selling: ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,617,142.80 in Stock

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A.S. Gravityrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of ForgeRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22.

On Tuesday, November 30th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $25.83 on Friday. ForgeRock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

