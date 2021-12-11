Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $5,262,882.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

