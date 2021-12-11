Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $5,262,882.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.
- On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.
- On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.
- On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
