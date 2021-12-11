Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Sells 67,086 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

