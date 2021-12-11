Insider Selling: SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SIGA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 173,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.42.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SIGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
